Albuquerque man accused of raping 14-year-old daughter
KOB Web Staff
May 13, 2019 03:43 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- An Albuquerque man is accused of raping his 14-year-old daughter.
According to police, Dominic Rodriguez raped his daughter after returning home from a party drunk earlier this month.
The girl reported the alleged incident to a counselor at school.
Following Rodriguez's arrest, prosecutors filed a motion to hold Rodriguez in jail pending a trial.
However, a judge denied the motion, releasing Rodriguez back into the community, according to Michael Patrick, spokesperson for the Bernalillo County District Attorney's Office.
Patrick said Rodriguez is a employee with the City of Albuquerque, which has not commented on the case.
