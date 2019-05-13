Albuquerque man accused of raping 14-year-old daughter | KOB 4
Albuquerque man accused of raping 14-year-old daughter

KOB Web Staff
May 13, 2019 03:43 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- An Albuquerque man is accused of raping his 14-year-old daughter. 

According to police, Dominic Rodriguez raped his daughter after returning home from a party drunk earlier this month.

The girl reported the alleged incident to a counselor at school.

Following Rodriguez's arrest, prosecutors filed a motion to hold Rodriguez in jail pending a trial.

However, a judge denied the motion, releasing Rodriguez back into the community, according to Michael Patrick, spokesperson for the Bernalillo County District Attorney's Office.

Patrick said Rodriguez is a employee with the City of Albuquerque, which has not commented on the case.

