Albuquerque man arrested for impersonating an FBI agent

When deputies arrived to the brewery, Cazares made hand gestures toward his pocket as if he were going to grab his knife. He kept insisting that he was a federal agent.

Cazares had a syringe of heroin in his pocket.

After a trip downtown, his true identity was confirmed.

Nexus Brewery issued the following statement about the incident:

"The South Broadway area is one of the best neighborhoods in the city and we have been welcomed with open arms by our neighbors and will continue to provide a safe place for Burquenos at all of our locations. We hope this individual gets the help he needs and we appreciate the support of the community as well as the support of law enforcement."