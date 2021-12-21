Albuquerque man arrested in connection to 1997 cold case

Police said Duran reportedly broke into an apartment in northeast Albuquerque in 1997, held a woman at knifepoint while he assaulted her, and then made her shower immediately following the crime.

"It takes incredible courage for a survivor to relive what is often the most traumatic event in her life," Bernalillo County District Attorney Raúl Torrez said. "We owe it to them to follow through and we owe it to them to find justice."

Torrez said his office has already filed a preventative detention motion to keep Duran in jail until trial.

Giuli Frendak is looking into the backlog of sexual assault cases and how this case came down to a particular piece of DNA evidence on a fork from an Albuquerque restaurant. It will air tonight at 10 p.m. on KOB 4.