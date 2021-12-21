Albuquerque man arrested in connection to 1997 cold case

Giuli Frendak
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — There's been a major breakthrough in a case that has puzzled local detectives for decades. Police have arrested Edward Gilbert Duran – a man they believe is a serial rapist.
DNA from a distant relative put Duran on the radar of investigators. The original sexual assault kit in this case sat in the crime lab's backlog for years. Federal funding allowed New Mexico to clear that testing backlog, and as investigators look into thousands of cases, they're relying on DNA to help crack some of them.
Police said Duran had already been convicted of rape and aggravated burglary in 1979. He served six months for both of those crimes.
Then he was convicted in 1989 of assault with intent to commit rape and served another six months. Now, family tree DNA has helped authorities to connect him to a 1997 rape case, and potentially seven other sexual assaults during the '90s.
Police said Duran reportedly broke into an apartment in northeast Albuquerque in 1997, held a woman at knifepoint while he assaulted her, and then made her shower immediately following the crime.
"It takes incredible courage for a survivor to relive what is often the most traumatic event in her life," Bernalillo County District Attorney Raúl Torrez said. "We owe it to them to follow through and we owe it to them to find justice."
Torrez said his office has already filed a preventative detention motion to keep Duran in jail until trial.
