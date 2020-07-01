Albuquerque man arrested in homicide investigation

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: July 01, 2020 09:18 AM
Created: July 01, 2020 07:39 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department booked Joshua Martinez overnight.
Police said Joshua shot his uncle, Curtis Martinez, in the head Tuesday afternoon, near Wyoming and Copper.
Officers responded to the shooting around 2:30 p.m. Joshua told police his uncle tried to run him over with his vehicle. He was arrested without incident, and pointed out the vehicle that Curtis had been driving, which was crashed into a tree.
Curtis was taken to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries Wednesday morning.
Police said they found surveillance footage of the incident and determined Joshua was not in any danger when he fired at Curtis. He was booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center.
Police said Joshua will be charged with an open count of murder.
