Albuquerque man arrested in homicide investigation | KOB 4
Advertisement

Albuquerque man arrested in homicide investigation

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: July 01, 2020 09:18 AM
Created: July 01, 2020 07:39 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department booked Joshua Martinez overnight.

Police said Joshua shot his uncle, Curtis Martinez, in the head Tuesday afternoon, near Wyoming and Copper. 

Advertisement

Officers responded to the shooting around 2:30 p.m. Joshua told police his uncle tried to run him over with his vehicle. He was arrested without incident, and pointed out the vehicle that Curtis had been driving, which was crashed into a tree. 

Curtis was taken to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries Wednesday morning. 

Police said they found surveillance footage of the incident and determined Joshua was not in any danger when he fired at Curtis. He was booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center. 

Police said Joshua will be charged with an open count of murder. 


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Video shows park ranger shoot and kill unarmed Carlsbad Caverns visitor
Video shows park ranger shoot and kill unarmed Carlsbad Caverns visitor
NM Human Services Secretary Dr. David Scrase debunks mask myths
NM Human Services Secretary Dr. David Scrase debunks mask myths
Famed Chicano author Rudolfo Anaya dies at age 82
Famed Chicano author Rudolfo Anaya dies at age 82
Albuquerque police investigate 5 crashes overnight
Albuquerque police investigate 5 crashes overnight
Cicada killer wasps, not murder hornets, spotted in NM
Cicada killer wasps, not murder hornets, spotted in NM
Advertisement


Albuquerque police investigate 5 crashes overnight
Albuquerque police investigate 5 crashes overnight
Albuquerque man arrested in homicide investigation
Albuquerque man arrested in homicide investigation
'Conquistador' image on New Mexico water tank targeted
A seal of Bernalillo, New Mexico, with a Spanish conquistador helmet and a colonial ax sits on a town water tank along New Mexico Highway 550 on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Roger Fragua, a Jemez Pueblo member and executive director of the nonprofit group Flower Hill Institute, sent a letter to the town of Bernalillo on June 17, 2020, asking the mayor to talk about the large depiction on the state highway that runs through many Pueblo lands. Many Native Americans find conquistador imagery offensive.
Video shows park ranger shoot and kill unarmed Carlsbad Caverns visitor
Video shows park ranger shoot and kill unarmed Carlsbad Caverns visitor
NM Human Services Secretary Dr. David Scrase debunks mask myths
NM Human Services Secretary Dr. David Scrase debunks mask myths