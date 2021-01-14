Albuquerque man builds, gives away desks to students learning from home

Megan Abundis
Updated: January 14, 2021 10:28 PM
Created: January 14, 2021 09:38 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The sound of sanding, cutting a buzzing can be heard coming from Dennis Miller Albuquerque wood shop.
Building desks for students who are stuck learning from home has become his passion project during the pandemic.
"If they have to do remote learning they need their own space," Miller said.
Miller, who retired from the military and Sandia National Labs, has no previous wood-working experience.
"A lot of trial and error," he said.
So far, he's given away 90 desks-- for free.
"I've got pictures of kids at their desks just beaming," he said.
He said he just wants students to succeed, and he hopes he can help them help make that happen.
"I'm just another guy," he said "I just want to help."
Miller, who has used his own money to build the desks, advertises on Craigslist. He even delivers the desks when they're ready.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company