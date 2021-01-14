Albuquerque man builds, gives away desks to students learning from home | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Albuquerque man builds, gives away desks to students learning from home

Megan Abundis
Updated: January 14, 2021 10:28 PM
Created: January 14, 2021 09:38 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The sound of sanding, cutting a buzzing can be heard coming from Dennis Miller Albuquerque wood shop.

Building desks for students who are stuck learning from home has become his passion project during the pandemic.

"If they have to do remote learning they need their own space," Miller said. 

Miller, who retired from the military and Sandia National Labs, has no previous wood-working experience. 

"A lot of trial and error," he said.

So far, he's given away 90 desks-- for free.

"I've got pictures of kids at their desks just beaming," he said.

He said he just wants students to succeed, and he hopes he can help them help make that happen.

"I'm just another guy," he said "I just want to help."

Miller, who has used his own money to build the desks, advertises on Craigslist. He even delivers the desks when they're ready.


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Gov. Lujan Grisham declares state of emergency due to threat of riots and insurrection
Gov. Lujan Grisham declares state of emergency due to threat of riots and insurrection
New Mexico reports 29 new deaths, 1,434 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 29 new deaths, 1,434 additional COVID-19 cases
FBI searches for Albuquerque teen who allegedly absconded from pretrial release
FBI searches for Albuquerque teen who allegedly absconded from pretrial release
Man shot, killed after confrontation on Central
Man shot, killed after confrontation on Central
Gov. Lujan Grisham to provide remote COVID-19 update Thursday
Gov. Lujan Grisham to provide remote COVID-19 update Thursday