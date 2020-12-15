Albuquerque man charged in shooting of FBI agent

“Law enforcement officers put their lives on the line every day to keep our communities safe,” said James C. Langenberg, special agent in charge for the FBI’s Albuquerque Field Office. “FBI special agents courageously accept the danger as part of their job. Fortunately, our agent who was shot on Friday while performing his duty is out of the hospital and recovering."

Garica is charged with assault on a federal officer, being a felon in possession of a firearm and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence.

Garcia's first federal court appearance will be Tuesday, Dec. 15.