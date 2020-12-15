Albuquerque man charged in shooting of FBI agent

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: December 15, 2020 08:28 AM
Created: December 15, 2020 08:27 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — On Friday morning an FBI agent was shot while helping to serve a federal search warrant in northwest Albuquerque.
According to a criminal complaint, Derick Garcia, 32, was being served a warrant "pursuant to an investigation involving threatening communications relating to the purported kidnapping of a former FBI special agent."
Garcia reportedly fired a shot through the front door after agents knocked and identified themselves. He was taken into custody after the shooting.
The agent was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
“Law enforcement officers put their lives on the line every day to keep our communities safe,” said James C. Langenberg, special agent in charge for the FBI’s Albuquerque Field Office. “FBI special agents courageously accept the danger as part of their job. Fortunately, our agent who was shot on Friday while performing his duty is out of the hospital and recovering."
Garica is charged with assault on a federal officer, being a felon in possession of a firearm and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence.
Garcia's first federal court appearance will be Tuesday, Dec. 15.
