Albuquerque man escapes carjacking attempt; suspect still on the loose

Megan Abundis
Updated: January 18, 2021 10:10 PM
Created: January 18, 2021 09:04 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An Albuquerque man recently found himself in a dangerous situation after a man threatened him at knife point as he was leaving the gym. 

Emmanuel Rosas was getting into his car that was parked near Coal and Graceland outside Anytime Fitness when a stranger quickly hopped in. 

"I got in my car and as soon as I did, I don't think I closed my own door yet, some guy got in the back of my car, held a knife to my neck and said drive,” Rosas said.

Rosas tried everything to get the stranger out, including telling him there were cameras everywhere. 

"He held it there and when I wasn't complying, he started to press it down into the back of my neck,” he said.

That’s when Rosas decided to try something drastic. 

"This guy isn't going to stop. I got to do something, so I put my car in reverse, backed up as fast I could until I hit anything, and when I did he just bounced around in the back and said, ‘You are crazy,’ and then took off,” Rosas said.

Rosas ended up crossing two lanes of traffic before hitting a tree. 

"He just got out and started walking away nonchalantly,” he said.

APD quickly arrived, but they were unable to locate the man. 

Rosas’ car ended up with flat tires and a broken tail light. The curb was also damaged and the tree he hit was knocked down. 

"I'm just hoping I get back on some wheels at some point, I got to work, got stuff to do,” he said.

Rosas said his desperate attempt at escaping was used as a nuclear last option. 

"As soon as he said drive, what I thought to myself is that this guy is not just going to rob me. He wants me to go someplace else, so it's a kidnapping at that point, and at that point I remembered a thread I saw on Reddit of someone who went through the same thing and thought I gotta cause a scene and this person crashed their car and the person did eventually leave. I thought, I got to do something similar, so I did the same thing,” Rosas  said. 

"I think that definitely saved my life,” he added.


