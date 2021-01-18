Albuquerque man escapes carjacking attempt; suspect still on the loose

"He held it there and when I wasn't complying, he started to press it down into the back of my neck,” he said.

That’s when Rosas decided to try something drastic.

"This guy isn't going to stop. I got to do something, so I put my car in reverse, backed up as fast I could until I hit anything, and when I did he just bounced around in the back and said, ‘You are crazy,’ and then took off,” Rosas said.

Rosas ended up crossing two lanes of traffic before hitting a tree.

"He just got out and started walking away nonchalantly,” he said.

APD quickly arrived, but they were unable to locate the man.

Rosas’ car ended up with flat tires and a broken tail light. The curb was also damaged and the tree he hit was knocked down.

"I'm just hoping I get back on some wheels at some point, I got to work, got stuff to do,” he said.

Rosas said his desperate attempt at escaping was used as a nuclear last option.

"As soon as he said drive, what I thought to myself is that this guy is not just going to rob me. He wants me to go someplace else, so it's a kidnapping at that point, and at that point I remembered a thread I saw on Reddit of someone who went through the same thing and thought I gotta cause a scene and this person crashed their car and the person did eventually leave. I thought, I got to do something similar, so I did the same thing,” Rosas said.

"I think that definitely saved my life,” he added.