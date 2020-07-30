Albuquerque man faces federal charges under Operation Legend

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: July 30, 2020 07:43 AM
Created: July 30, 2020 06:59 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Federal agents with Operation Legend say they've made an arrest. 44-year-old Carlos Trevon Morris made an appearance in federal court for the first time Wednesday.
Morris is charged with felon in possession of a firearm.
"This case exemplifies the goals and aims of Operation Legend to make Albuquerque a safer place to live by reducing gun violence," said John Anderson, U.S. Attorney for the District of New Mexico.
According to a criminal complaint, police found Morris when they responded to a shooting at an apartment complex. Officers said he was attempting to move an unconscious man into a vehicle and had blood on his arms and clothes.
Police also said they found a bottle of bleach next to the vehicle and found a handgun on Morris. He was arrested and taken to a nearby hospital for a gunshot wound on his right arm.
Morris now faces 10 years in prison if convicted. His detention hearing is scheduled for July 31.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the Albuquerque Police Department investigated this case.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company