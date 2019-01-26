Albuquerque man found guilty of murder
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- An man has been found guilty for a deadly shooting in northeast Albuquerque.
Yoan Santiesteban was convicted on a first-degree murder charge Friday.
He shot and killed Matthew Severinghaus in his driveway in May 2017.
This is just one of three deadly shootings Santiesteban is connected to.
He went on trial for one of them in June, but it ended in a hung jury.
He is set to go on trial in March for the other shooting.
Santiesteban faces life in prison for his latest conviction.
