Albuquerque man gets 26-year prison term in grandmaâ€™s murder

Sandoval County Sheriff's officials say Gandert was burned beyond recognition and had been bound, beaten and stabbed.

Prosecutors say Gandert was killed days after she evicted Bickett, his 44-year-old mother Alissa Bickett and their 29-year-old friend Annie Rael from her northwest Albuquerque home for not paying rent.

Alissa Bickett was sentenced in July to 30 years in prison.

Rael is serving a 12-year prison term after also pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in April.