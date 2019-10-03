Albuquerque man gets 26-year prison term in grandmaâ€™s murder | KOB 4
Albuquerque man gets 26-year prison term in grandmaâ€™s murder

The Associated Press
October 03, 2019 04:17 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - An Albuquerque man has been sentenced to 26 years in prison in connection with the killing of his grandmother in 2018.

Prosecutors say 21-year-old Drake Bickett was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty to second-degree murder.

The body of 65-year-old Marilyn Gandert was found by a passerby on a secluded road in Rio Rancho in January 2018.

Sandoval County Sheriff's officials say Gandert was burned beyond recognition and had been bound, beaten and stabbed.

Prosecutors say Gandert was killed days after she evicted Bickett, his 44-year-old mother Alissa Bickett and their 29-year-old friend Annie Rael from her northwest Albuquerque home for not paying rent.

Alissa Bickett was sentenced in July to 30 years in prison.

Rael is serving a 12-year prison term after also pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in April.

Credits

Created: October 03, 2019 04:17 PM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

