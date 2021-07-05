Albuquerque man gets prison for threatening a police officer

The Associated Press
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — An Albuquerque man has been sentenced to nearly 3 ½ years in prison for threatening to kill a New Mexico State Police officer who gave him traffic tickets.
The Albuquerque Journal reports that 66-year-old Michael Nissen received a sentence of three years and five months.
He will have to serve three years of supervised release after his prison term.
In August 2019, a federal court jury found Nissen guilty on two counts of using interstate communication to threaten to injure someone.
According to a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court, Nissen was pulled over in November 2018 by State Police on Interstate 40 in Torrance County and issued multiple citations.
Nissen called State Police dispatch multiple times and made threats and weapons were later found at his home.
