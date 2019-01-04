Albuquerque man killed in multi-vehicle crash in Florida

Both the truck and car went out of control and through the center divider, where Holland's truck plowed into the church van, which was headed to Disney World. The van, driven by Amy Joffiron, 49, flipped several times and ejected some of the nine children on board. The highway patrol said it is unknown if any were wearing seatbelts.

Holland's truck then struck a truck driven by Douglas Bolkema, 49, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, who was also traveling south. Both trucks and Rattray's car caught fire, and a fifth vehicle hit at least one of the ejected van passengers.

Rattray and Joffiron suffered serious injuries, as did the four surviving children.

The National Transportation Safety Board would normally send a team to help with the investigation, but cannot because of the federal government shutdown.