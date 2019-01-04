Albuquerque man killed in multi-vehicle crash in Florida | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News Weekend
Advertisement

Albuquerque man killed in multi-vehicle crash in Florida

Albuquerque man killed in multi-vehicle crash in Florida

KOB & The Associated Press
January 04, 2019 07:51 PM

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) - An Albuquerque man, and six others, including five children, were killed in a crash involving a church van and two 18-wheelers. 

Advertisement

On Friday, investigators tried to determine what triggered the crash, which happened Thursday outside Gainesville on a flat stretch of Interstate 75.

The highway patrol says a truck driven by Steve Holland, 59, was traveling north in the far-right lane when his truck suddenly veered left and collided with a car driven by Robyn Rattray, 41.

Both the truck and car went out of control and through the center divider, where Holland's truck plowed into the church van, which was headed to Disney World. The van, driven by Amy Joffiron, 49, flipped several times and ejected some of the nine children on board. The highway patrol said it is unknown if any were wearing seatbelts.

Holland's truck then struck a truck driven by Douglas Bolkema, 49, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, who was also traveling south. Both trucks and Rattray's car caught fire, and a fifth vehicle hit at least one of the ejected van passengers.

Rattray and Joffiron suffered serious injuries, as did the four surviving children.

The National Transportation Safety Board would normally send a team to help with the investigation, but cannot because of the federal government shutdown.

Credits

KOB & The Associated Press


Updated: January 04, 2019 07:51 PM
Created: January 04, 2019 07:47 PM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Following abrupt closure, Scalo's owner faces legal challenges
Following abrupt closure, Scalo's owner faces legal challenges
Missing 1-year-old found dead, parents facing charges
Missing 1-year-old found dead, parents facing charges
Albuquerque man killed in multi-vehicle crash in Florida
Albuquerque man killed in multi-vehicle crash in Florida
Prosecutors drop rape charges against woman accused of killing 10-year-old girl
Prosecutors drop rape charges against woman accused of killing 10-year-old girl
Fact check: Border agent disputes President Trump's claims
Fact check: Border agent disputes President Trump's claims
Advertisement




Criminal complaint: Infant found buried in backyard after parents claimed she drowned in bathtub
Criminal complaint: Infant found buried in backyard after parents claimed she drowned in bathtub
Following abrupt closure, Scalo's owner faces legal challenges
Following abrupt closure, Scalo's owner faces legal challenges
Albuquerque man killed in multi-vehicle crash in Florida
Albuquerque man killed in multi-vehicle crash in Florida
Prosecutors drop rape charges against woman accused of killing 10-year-old girl
Prosecutors drop rape charges against woman accused of killing 10-year-old girl
Sandoval Co. Sheriff's Office seeks public's help in case of teens' deaths
Sandoval Co. Sheriff's Office seeks public's help in case of teens' deaths