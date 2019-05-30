Albuquerque man locked would-be thief inside trailer
Brittany Costello
May 30, 2019 06:19 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A man took matters into his own hands when he saw a person trying to break into his trailer.
Gary Hanko said he ran out of bed around 2 a.m. Thursday and locked a would-be thief inside his trailer near Wyoming and Alameda.
“I was able to sit my butt up there put my feet there,” Hanko said. “At first, it was a struggle. The door would open and close.”
Hanko managed to hold the man in the trailer for 15 minutes until police arrived.
They arrested James Hubbard, a repeat offender.
“The problem is were turning the people back on the street,” Hanko said.
Hanko said he’s been a victim of crime five times in the last year.
His trailer was hit on Monther’s Day.
“We have actually moved our bedroom to a different room in the house,” Hanko said. “We sleep with the window open. We made that room a safe room for my wife that has a lock, she has mace up there.”
Hubbard is charged with aggravated burglary because police say he had a knife with him.
