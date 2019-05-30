Albuquerque man locked would-be thief inside trailer

Hanko managed to hold the man in the trailer for 15 minutes until police arrived.

They arrested James Hubbard, a repeat offender.

“The problem is were turning the people back on the street,” Hanko said.

Hanko said he’s been a victim of crime five times in the last year.

His trailer was hit on Monther’s Day.

“We have actually moved our bedroom to a different room in the house,” Hanko said. “We sleep with the window open. We made that room a safe room for my wife that has a lock, she has mace up there.”

Hubbard is charged with aggravated burglary because police say he had a knife with him.