Albuquerque man locked would-be thief inside trailer
Albuquerque man locked would-be thief inside trailer

Brittany Costello
May 30, 2019 06:19 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A man took matters into his own hands when he saw a person trying to break into his trailer.

Gary Hanko said he ran out of bed around 2 a.m. Thursday and locked a would-be thief inside his trailer near Wyoming and Alameda.

“I was able to sit my butt up there put my feet there,” Hanko said. “At first, it was a struggle. The door would open and close.”

Hanko managed to hold the man in the trailer for 15 minutes until police arrived.

They arrested James Hubbard, a repeat offender.

“The problem is were turning the people back on the street,” Hanko said.

Hanko said he’s been a victim of crime five times in the last year.

His trailer was hit on Monther’s Day.

“We have actually moved our bedroom to a different room in the house,” Hanko said. “We sleep with the window open. We made that room a safe room for my wife that has a lock, she has mace up there.”

Hubbard is charged with aggravated burglary because police say he had a knife with him.

Brittany Costello


Updated: May 30, 2019 06:19 PM
Created: May 30, 2019 05:26 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

