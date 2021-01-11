Albuquerque man says neighbor is repeatedly shooting his dog with BB gun

Megan Abundis
Updated: January 11, 2021 10:24 PM
Created: January 11, 2021 09:34 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An Albuquerque man claims his neighbor has been repeatedly shooting his dog with a BB gun, and said he has surveillance footage to prove it.
"My neighbor, he was just over there. My dog barked once and he just shot him with his pellet gun and he yiped and hid over there,” said Javier Baca.
Baca said his dog Rocket was being stalked and tortured for months. Back in June, Baca brought Rocket to the vet after hearing him yelp. X-rays from the visit showed two pellets in his side. That’s when Baca checked his surveillance footage and claimed to see his next door neighbor.
"We seen him shooting in our yard again,” he said.
"We found more bumps, so we took him into this vet and they found five more and we found more on the other side, so there's nine pellets total,” he added.
Baca said he reported his neighbor to police and animal welfare over the summer, but the case has been moving slowly.
"We are constantly watching the dog. He's inside a lot. The kids don't come in the backyard unsupervised,” he said.
The Baca Family moved Rocket’s dog home to the side of house so it stays out of sight.
"We have video of him hovering over the wall with the gun in his hand,” Baca said.
Since the incident, Baca said Rocket has become anxious.
"I just want justice for the dog,” he said.
KOB 4 tried to reach out to Baca’s neighbor, but no one answered.
Albuquerque Animal Welfare said they’re aware of the situation, but could not provide more details.
