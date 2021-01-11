Albuquerque man says neighbor is repeatedly shooting his dog with BB gun

"We found more bumps, so we took him into this vet and they found five more and we found more on the other side, so there's nine pellets total,” he added.

Baca said he reported his neighbor to police and animal welfare over the summer, but the case has been moving slowly.

"We are constantly watching the dog. He's inside a lot. The kids don't come in the backyard unsupervised,” he said.

The Baca Family moved Rocket’s dog home to the side of house so it stays out of sight.

"We have video of him hovering over the wall with the gun in his hand,” Baca said.

Since the incident, Baca said Rocket has become anxious.

"I just want justice for the dog,” he said.

KOB 4 tried to reach out to Baca’s neighbor, but no one answered.

Albuquerque Animal Welfare said they’re aware of the situation, but could not provide more details.