Albuquerque man searches for stolen irreplacable ring | KOB 4
Albuquerque man searches for stolen irreplacable ring

Kassi Nelson
January 15, 2019 10:25 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Anthony Johnson’s home was broken into recently, and thieves stole an irreplaceable piece of jewelry.

The ring belonged to Johnson’s brother, Matthew Chavez, who had committed suicide three years ago.

Matthew got the ring before he graduated from basic training and wore it every day.

The ring was engraved with “U.S.” on the top and “army” on the bottom. It had a black stone in the middle.

Johnson has searched pawn shops and Craigslist but hasn’t found the ring yet.

“It breaks my heart, I just want it back,” Johnson said.

Anyone who sees a ring that matches his description can contact Johnson at (505) 267-2553.

Kassi Nelson


Updated: January 15, 2019 10:25 PM
Created: January 15, 2019 08:45 PM

