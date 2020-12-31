Albuquerque man uses social media to get stolen bike back

Brenner told KOB 4 he was heartbroken but decided to post a picture of the bike on social media hoping it would lead to some answers.

According to Brenner, someone in the Facebook group Albuquerque Metro Crime Watch saw the post and recognized the bike from an app called OfferUp.

Brenner downloaded the app and contacted the seller.

“So we schedule a time to meet and at 5 o’clock, he says let’s meet in 45 minutes, here’s the address,” said Brenner.

Brenner met the seller but did not tell him he was the original owner because he did not want confrontation.

However, the seller and alleged thief, gave Brenner a receipt.

Brenner said he has filed a police report and turned over the information to Albuquerque police.

However, he’s happy he did things his own way because he does not think police have time to look for stolen bikes right now.

