Albuquerque man uses social media to get stolen bike back

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- An Albuquerque man is celebrating after getting his bike stolen then returned.
Patrick Brenner said someone recently broke into his downtown office, stole a few items including his late father’s bike.
“January 4th, 2011 was when we lost him,” he said.
“He had a four-year battle with colon cancer and gave it all and lost as did his father before him,” Brenner added.
Brenner told KOB 4 he was heartbroken but decided to post a picture of the bike on social media hoping it would lead to some answers.
According to Brenner, someone in the Facebook group Albuquerque Metro Crime Watch saw the post and recognized the bike from an app called OfferUp.
Brenner downloaded the app and contacted the seller.
“So we schedule a time to meet and at 5 o’clock, he says let’s meet in 45 minutes, here’s the address,” said Brenner.
Brenner met the seller but did not tell him he was the original owner because he did not want confrontation.
However, the seller and alleged thief, gave Brenner a receipt.
Brenner said he has filed a police report and turned over the information to Albuquerque police.
However, he’s happy he did things his own way because he does not think police have time to look for stolen bikes right now.
