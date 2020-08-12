Albuquerque man wanted on federal charges under Operation Legend

Christina Rodriguez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The FBI is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of 25-year-old Manuel Chavira. Chavira was charged on Aug. 3 with both carjacking and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence, according to a recently-unsealed federal criminal complaint.
The complaint said Chavira approaches two women parking in their Honda Civic in the parking lot of a church at the San Jose De Armijo Cemetery in southeast Albuquerque. He reportedly asked if he could charge his phone in their car. When it didn't charge, he asked to borrow the driver's phone so he could find a tow truck for his own vehicle. The driver agreed, and Chavira used the phone to make a few calls.
The driver eventually got out of the car to get a sweater from her trunk. According to the complaint, that's when Chavira took out a firearm and told her he needed to take her car. The driver took her keys out of the ignition in order to give them to him, while the passenger in the car protested. Chavira pointed the firearm, shouting, "Do you want me to shoot her?" repeatedly.
Both women fled – and heard gunshots being fired. They describe the firearm as black and possibly a .22 or .25 caliber. The women identified Chavira as the suspect after looking at his photos.
If arrested and convicted, Chavira faces up to 15 years in prison for the carjacking. He could also face life in prison for the firearm charge.
The FBI is investigating this case alongside New Mexico State Police and other agencies that form the FBI's Violent Crime Task Force. If anyone has information about his location, contact the FBI via their online tip line.
