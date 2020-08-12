Albuquerque man wanted on federal charges under Operation Legend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The FBI is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of 25-year-old Manuel Chavira. Chavira was charged on Aug. 3 with both carjacking and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence, according to a recently-unsealed federal criminal complaint.

The complaint said Chavira approaches two women parking in their Honda Civic in the parking lot of a church at the San Jose De Armijo Cemetery in southeast Albuquerque. He reportedly asked if he could charge his phone in their car. When it didn't charge, he asked to borrow the driver's phone so he could find a tow truck for his own vehicle. The driver agreed, and Chavira used the phone to make a few calls.