Albuquerque man who shot suspected intruder arrested | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Albuquerque man who shot suspected intruder arrested

Tamara Lopez
Updated: May 28, 2021 06:45 PM
Created: May 28, 2021 05:03 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A homeowner was arrested after being accused of shooting a person who entered his property.

A neighbor said he saw 28-year-old Sean Wilkins in a fight with a man at the end of Wilkins' driveway, and then saw Wilkins shoot the man.

Wilkins appeared before a judge Friday, charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

According to the criminal complaint, Wilkins first spotted the man in his side yard before shooting him in the driveway.

He told his roommate the man "had assaulted him and kicked him in the groin."

It may appear Wilkins was acting in self-defense, but defense attorney Ahmad Assed says the law is clear on this.

"You cannot use self-defense for just the protection of property," he said. "That is very clear that you must be that your life or the life of another is threatened by means of the intruder's aggression."

The criminal complaint doesn't specify all the details, but Albuquerque police ended up arresting Wilkins.

Prosecutors have filed a motion for pre-trial detention.

The man who was shot was found bleeding in the street with a gunshot wound to the chest.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
 


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

New Mexico reports 6 new deaths, 124 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 6 new deaths, 124 additional COVID-19 cases
NMPED: Entire Los Lunas school board suspended indefinitely
NMPED: Entire Los Lunas school board suspended indefinitely
Outdoor pools reopen in Albuquerque this Memorial Day weekend
Outdoor pools reopen in Albuquerque this Memorial Day weekend
Low turnout for job fair at Civic Plaza
Low turnout for job fair at Civic Plaza
New Mexico education agency missed deadline, $37M requested
New Mexico education agency missed deadline, $37M requested