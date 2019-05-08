Albuquerque may be in for bad mosquito season | KOB 4
Albuquerque may be in for bad mosquito season

Eddie Garcia
May 08, 2019 06:36 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- It's expected to be an early and intense mosquito season in Albuquerque.

"We're expecting this to be a particularly bad year," said Mark DiMenna, deputy director of the Albuquerque Environmental Health Department.

DiMenna said the greener Bosque is more attractive to mosquitoes.

"Seeing that standing water, it's nice and shallow, it's going to be nice and warm, there's not really any predators that'll have access to it - it's a perfect place if I'm a mama mosquito looking for a place to lay eggs," DiMenna said.

In addition to being annoying and leaving behind itchy bite marks, DiMenna said mosquitoes post a health threat.

"Because the mosquitoes are there, West Nile virus is something that's always here," DiMenna said.

The best way to avoid getting sick is to avoid getting bitten.

DiMenna said city crews are spraying and targeting mosquito breeding grounds.

