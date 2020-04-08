Albuquerque mayor asks people to log volunteers hours to help bring in federal relief funds

Brett Luna
ALBUQUERQUE N.M.- Lots of people are stepping up to the plate to help others in need by volunteering to make masks or pack meals. Now, Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller announced he wants people to start logging those long hours they’re putting in.
"Well we might be able to get reimbursement for them, but it also shows us the supply and demand for volunteers so how many people are doing what and then we can match with the needs for the city,” said Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller.
FEMA can reimburse state and local governments qualifying volunteer time at a rate of a little more than $25 an hour.
This money will go toward the coronavirus recovery period, but only if the hours are logged.
Mayor Keller says some of the most pressing hours that need to be logged are those put in sewing masks, providing mutual aid efforts in the city and virus screening support at the Emergency Operations Center and Westside Emergency Housing Center.
To log your time you can visit https://www.oneabqvolunteers.com/.
