Albuquerque mayor asks people to log volunteers hours to help bring in federal relief funds

ALBUQUERQUE N.M.- Lots of people are stepping up to the plate to help others in need by volunteering to make masks or pack meals. Now, Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller announced he wants people to start logging those long hours they’re putting in.

"Well we might be able to get reimbursement for them, but it also shows us the supply and demand for volunteers so how many people are doing what and then we can match with the needs for the city,” said Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller.