Albuquerque mayor asks people to log volunteers hours to help bring in federal relief funds | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Albuquerque mayor asks people to log volunteers hours to help bring in federal relief funds

Brett Luna
Created: April 08, 2020 06:36 PM

ALBUQUERQUE N.M.- Lots of people are stepping up to the plate to help others in need by volunteering to make masks or pack meals. Now, Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller announced he wants people to start logging those long hours they’re putting in.

"Well we might be able to get reimbursement for them, but it also shows us the supply and demand for volunteers so how many people are doing what and then we can match with the needs for the city,” said Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller.

Advertisement

FEMA can reimburse state and local governments qualifying volunteer time at a rate of a little more than $25 an hour.

This money will go toward the coronavirus recovery period, but only if the hours are logged.

Mayor Keller says some of the most pressing hours that need to be logged are those put in sewing masks, providing mutual aid efforts in the city and virus screening support at the Emergency Operations Center and Westside Emergency Housing Center.

To log your time you can visit https://www.oneabqvolunteers.com/.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

NM offering $750 stimulus payment for self-employed workers impacted by COVID-19 outbreak
NM offering $750 stimulus payment for self-employed workers impacted by COVID-19 outbreak
Buffalo Thunder to serve as temporary quarantine facility
Buffalo Thunder to serve as temporary quarantine facility
2 Presbyterian health care workers, 1 UNM Hospital worker tests positive for COVID-19
2 Presbyterian health care workers, 1 UNM Hospital worker tests positive for COVID-19
Rio Rancho mayor urges people to stay home after COVID-19 cases spike in Sandoval County
Rio Rancho mayor urges people to stay home after COVID-19 cases spike in Sandoval County
Police investigate overnight shooting in NE Albuquerque
Police investigate overnight shooting in NE Albuquerque
Advertisement


Numerous cases of COVID-19 reported at Albuquerque nursing home
Numerous cases of COVID-19 reported at Albuquerque nursing home
Burning of Zozobra still scheduled, but contingency plans in place
Burning of Zozobra still scheduled, but contingency plans in place
3 additional deaths, 72 new COVID-19 cases reported in New Mexico
3 additional deaths, 72 new COVID-19 cases reported in New Mexico
Albuquerque mayor asks people to log volunteers hours to help bring in federal relief funds
Albuquerque mayor asks people to log volunteers hours to help bring in federal relief funds
City of Albuquerque launches data hub website that tracks COVID-19 information
City of Albuquerque launches data hub website that tracks COVID-19 information