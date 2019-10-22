Albuquerque mayor asks voters to approve bond projects

Meantime, $14 million would be used for a new, centrally-located homeless shelter.

"No decision has been made. In fact, there hasn't been any formal research done on locations,” said Keller.

"We decided that, fundamentally, the voters need to say are we going to invest in homelessness and, if the answer is yes, we'll go through a public process and of course go through city council and have multiple locations that people can evaluate in a public way,” he added.

The city currently spends about $1 million a year transporting people in need to the West Side shelter.

However, Keller wants to make sure local nonprofits can have better access to the homeless.

"We'd rather have several small ones -- scattered sites all across the city -- but we got to start somewhere and that somewhere in the central part of the city," Keller said.

Keller is also asking voters to approve money that would pay for the Albuquerque Police Department's southeast substation, and a new library in the international district.

The library project has already received about $10 million but needs about $5 million more to break ground.

“This project is so old, I even helped fund it when I was a state senator. And if we get this final chuck of money, we are actually going to be able to finish this now 10-year project. So it's some unfinished business that was long overdue," Keller said.

Here’s a breakdown of how the money, if approved, would be used:

$30 million in road improvements,

$14 million for a 24/7 homeless shelter,

$7.25 million for a police station in the SE Area Command,

$13.3 million for parks including Balloon Fiesta Park and Daniel Webster Children’s Park,

$5.5 million for a new International District community library,

$5 million for Railyard cleanup, and more.

Early voting is already underway. Election day is Nov. 5.