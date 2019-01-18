Albuquerque mayor creates Office of Civil Rights | KOB 4
Albuquerque mayor creates Office of Civil Rights

Torri Jacobus will lead the Office of Civil Rights 

Marian Camacho
January 18, 2019 10:16 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller has announced the creation of a new Office of Civil Rights.

According to the city, the office will promote equality, investigate civil rights complaints, and tackle discrimination.

“We’re choosing to step up and systematically combat discrimination," said Mayor Keller. "We created the Office of Civil rights to make sure members of our community have access to the resources they need to address the injustice in public accommodation, employment and housing, while also offering education and training to prevent discrimination from happening in the first place.”

The Office of Civil Rights, led by Managing Assistant City Attorney Torri Jacobus, will work in conjunction with the Office of Equity and Inclusion.

Jacobus says the office will also tackle "illegal discriminatory actions."

“We have seen recent gaps in action by the federal government related to illegal discriminatory actions which is why we are stepping up at the City level to close those gaps and make sure everyone knows how to protect their rights.”

Anyone who feels they have been discriminated against or would like more information on the Office of Civil Rights can call 505-768-4595 or email oei@cabq.gov.

Marian Camacho


Created: January 18, 2019 10:16 AM

