Albuquerque mayor creates Office of Civil Rights

The Office of Civil Rights, led by Managing Assistant City Attorney Torri Jacobus, will work in conjunction with the Office of Equity and Inclusion.

Jacobus says the office will also tackle "illegal discriminatory actions."

“We have seen recent gaps in action by the federal government related to illegal discriminatory actions which is why we are stepping up at the City level to close those gaps and make sure everyone knows how to protect their rights.”

Anyone who feels they have been discriminated against or would like more information on the Office of Civil Rights can call 505-768-4595 or email oei@cabq.gov.