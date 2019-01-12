Albuquerque mayor delivers first State of the City

Keller praised officers for their efforts which have led to the city’s first decrease in crime in nearly a decade.

However, Keller said there’s more work that needs to be done and wants to continue adding more police to the city’s force.

He said, “I will tell you that the best technology and the best data and the best police officers are not enough to police a town our size. That's why we are committed to bringing in 400 more officers in the next four years and we are on target to have our first 100 and the end of this fiscal year."

Albuquerque Police Department Deputy Chief Harold Medina told KOB4 those officers will go to feeling current gaps.

"This increase in size is going to lead to a variety of things. Number one -- being able to get officers to calls quicker so that the public is not waiting,” said Medina.

"But it also enables us to start growing the resources that we're able to put out to the community and the services we can provide,” he said.

Keller also talked about the city $1 billion deal with Netflix but emphasized shopping local.

According to Keller, the city has been getting rid of out-of-state contracts in favor of ones with local vendors for things like IT work and coffee.

"So we are systematically going through literally thousands of city contracts and trying to swap them out and one by one swap them out locally,” he said.

Meanwhile, the city’s Economic Development Director, Synthia Jaramillo, told KOB, “We're already seeing $1 million that is being spent locally that wasn't being spent locally just last year so we're committed."

Looking ahead, Keller said he wants to open the first centrally-located shelter that will be open year-round and offer services like health care and case management.

He also plans on clearing the city’s rape kit backlog by 2020.