Albuquerque mayor faces ethics complaint in reelection bid

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Critics of Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller have filed a new ethics complaint alleging that the Democrat violated the city’s election laws by using a city employee for campaign purposes.

The complaint filed by supporters of Sheriff Manuel Gonzales’ bid for mayor also alleges Keller’s reelection campaign illegally accepted seed money from six non-residents in violation of Albuquerque’s Open and Ethical Elections Code.