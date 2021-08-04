Albuquerque mayor faces ethics complaint in reelection bid

The Associated Press
August 04, 2021
Created: August 04, 2021 08:10 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Critics of Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller have filed a new ethics complaint alleging that the Democrat violated the city’s election laws by using a city employee for campaign purposes.
The complaint filed by supporters of Sheriff Manuel Gonzales’ bid for mayor also alleges Keller’s reelection campaign illegally accepted seed money from six non-residents in violation of Albuquerque’s Open and Ethical Elections Code.
Much of the complaint centers on the actions of the president of the city firefighters’ union.
He's accused of visiting city-owned properties and asking firefighters to sign $5 donation cards on Keller’s behalf. Keller's campaign denied responsibility for the actions.
