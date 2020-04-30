Albuquerque mayor hosts COVID-19 Kids Town Hall | KOB 4
Albuquerque mayor hosts COVID-19 Kids Town Hall

Kai Porter
Updated: April 30, 2020 06:00 PM
Created: April 30, 2020 04:57 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Albuquerque Mayor Tim hosted a Kids Town Hall Thursday.

Dozens of kids from across Albuquerque submitted video questions for the mayor.

"My name is Nathaniel, I'm 12 and I'm in the 6th grade. I was wondering, you've been telling us to stay home and social distance, but there's still many positive cases of corona every day. Is there anything more we can do to stop the spread?"

"Wow good question. And there's actually lots you can do to," Keller responded. "That is one thing about the coronavirus, is that there's things we can all do personally to actually help out."

Other questions referenced when they can visit their grandparents again, when they can play sports with their team again, and when can they go swimming again.

While the mayor said they were all good questions, he admitted that he did not have all of the answers.

"In May, which is coming up very soon, I believe we're going to be able t to slowly start opening up some of these fun things, so stay tuned to some announcements," Keller said. "I hope that by the time we get to June, so after Memorial Day, we're going to be able to have sports again, and in the meantime, in May we might be able to open up playgrounds in a couple of weeks, and so I hope that as we get into the summer in June and July that we're actually going to be able to have the same kind of fun we were having, but it will be different."
 


