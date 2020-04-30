Albuquerque mayor hosts COVID-19 Kids Town Hall

Other questions referenced when they can visit their grandparents again, when they can play sports with their team again, and when can they go swimming again.

While the mayor said they were all good questions, he admitted that he did not have all of the answers.

"In May, which is coming up very soon, I believe we're going to be able t to slowly start opening up some of these fun things, so stay tuned to some announcements," Keller said. "I hope that by the time we get to June, so after Memorial Day, we're going to be able to have sports again, and in the meantime, in May we might be able to open up playgrounds in a couple of weeks, and so I hope that as we get into the summer in June and July that we're actually going to be able to have the same kind of fun we were having, but it will be different."

