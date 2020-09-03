Keller lays out budget proposal with investments into public safety

KOB Web Staff
Updated: September 03, 2020 05:22 PM
Created: September 03, 2020 03:13 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller revealed his budget priorities Thursday.
Keller said public safety continues to be his administration's top priority. He is proposing a $7 million investment in the new Albuquerque Community Safety Department, which would work alongside the Albuquerque Police Department.
The mayor said he will continue to make funds available to fulfill his commitment to hiring 100 APD officers every year during his first term.
Keller also wants to invest $10 million in programs that help get to the root of the crime problem such substance abuse, mental health, homelessness, and domestic violence centers.
The mayor's budget proposal would have to be approved by the city council.
