Albuquerque mayor lays out wish list for 2020 legislative session

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Mayor Tim Keller revealed his legislative priorities for the 2020 session on Monday.
Keller said his top priority will be on public safety. His requests include $10 million for a statewide fund for violence intervention programs to $20 million for modernizing crime fighting technology.
“Violent crime is still Albuquerque’s biggest challenge—and New Mexico’s biggest challenge—even as we have made strides fighting other crimes like auto theft and robbery,” said Mayor Tim Keller. “We’re facing that reality with evidence-based violence reduction and tough on crime policing, and with the State’s help we can take another step towards making New Mexico’s largest metro area safer.”
Here is a breakdown of how the $20 million for crime-fighting would be used:
The city is also requesting $14 million for a behavioral health center, $22 million to widen Paseo Del Norte from Calle Nortena to Rainbow Boulevard NW and $1.5 million for school safety crosswalk improvements.
