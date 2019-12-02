Albuquerque mayor lays out wish list for 2020 legislative session | KOB 4
Albuquerque mayor lays out wish list for 2020 legislative session

Kassi Nelson
Updated: December 02, 2019 06:18 PM
Created: December 02, 2019 05:12 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Mayor Tim Keller revealed his legislative priorities for the 2020 session on Monday.

Keller said his top priority will be on public safety. His requests include $10 million for a statewide fund for violence intervention programs to $20 million for modernizing crime fighting technology.

“Violent crime is still Albuquerque’s biggest challenge—and New Mexico’s biggest challenge—even as we have made strides fighting other crimes like auto theft and robbery,” said Mayor Tim Keller. “We’re facing that reality with evidence-based violence reduction and tough on crime policing, and with the State’s help we can take another step towards making New Mexico’s largest metro area safer.”

Here is a breakdown of how the $20 million for crime-fighting would be used:

  • $13 million for CAD / Records Management System;
  • $1.2 million for Video Management Software;
  • $2.5 million for Crime Scene Response, including a new crime scene bus;
  • $1.2 million to update the Laboratory Information Management System;
  • $250,000 in upgrades to the Evidence Warehouse;
  • $810,000 for Latent Fingerprint Section improvement;
  • $320,000 for Automated License Plate Readers;
  • $150,000 for Firearms & Toolmarks Technology;
  • $370,000 to upgrade DNA equipment; and
  • $100,000 for a ballistic water tank replacement. 

The city is also requesting $14 million for a behavioral health center, $22 million to widen Paseo Del Norte from Calle Nortena to Rainbow Boulevard NW and $1.5 million for school safety crosswalk improvements.

 


