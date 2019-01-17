Mayor Keller: New council to address homelessness | KOB 4
Mayor Keller: New council to address homelessness

The Associated Press
January 17, 2019 06:52 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Albuquerque is creating an advisory council to address homelessness in New Mexico's largest city.

Mayor Tim Keller said in a statement Wednesday that the council members will be tasked with boosting coordination among nonprofits, city agencies, businesses and Native American groups as the city carries out key initiatives.

Those initiatives include opening a year-round shelter and providing more housing vouchers to people seeking to move from emergency shelters to more permanent housing.

He says Albuquerque is facing a crisis with homelessness in the city. As many as 40 people will serve on the advisory council.

The Associated Press


