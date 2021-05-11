Albuquerque mayor says 51% of those eligible fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Patrick Hayes
Updated: May 11, 2021 05:17 PM
Created: May 11, 2021 04:14 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- As more people get vaccinated against COVID-10, Mayor Tim Keller believes Albuquerque residents have a lot to look forward to.
Tuesday, he provided an update on the ongoing vaccination effort in the city.
"Our unofficial count has us about 51% fully vaccinated in the Albuquerque metro area," he said.
The city is using a mobile vaccine site to provide vaccines to more people.
This week, it's set up at the John Marshall Health Center. People can show up without an appointment, and there's no cost for the vaccine.
"We want to emphasize it's getting easier and easier to get it," Keller said. "And now in this example, you can just drive up. That's all you need to do."
Keller is also working with the New Mexico Dream Team to help families affected by COVID by connecting them with financial resources.
"So this includes eviction prevention, utility payment assistance, meals, food stamps, unemployment insurance, medicaid, ACA, child care and child care assistance," said Eduardo Esquivel-Gonzalez, co-director of the New Mexico Dream Team.
