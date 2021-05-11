Albuquerque mayor says 51% of those eligible fully vaccinated against COVID-19

This week, it's set up at the John Marshall Health Center. People can show up without an appointment, and there's no cost for the vaccine.

"We want to emphasize it's getting easier and easier to get it," Keller said. "And now in this example, you can just drive up. That's all you need to do."

Keller is also working with the New Mexico Dream Team to help families affected by COVID by connecting them with financial resources.

"So this includes eviction prevention, utility payment assistance, meals, food stamps, unemployment insurance, medicaid, ACA, child care and child care assistance," said Eduardo Esquivel-Gonzalez, co-director of the New Mexico Dream Team.

