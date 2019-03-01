Albuquerque mayor seeks increased state funding | KOB 4
Albuquerque mayor seeks increased state funding

The Associated Press
March 01, 2019 02:22 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - The mayor of New Mexico's largest city wants more financial assistance from the state government to deal with issues including crime and homelessness.

The Albuquerque Journal reported Thursday that Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller wants state officials to increase funding to help the city contend with the costs of operating facilities such as the state's largest airport and the annual influx of thousands of University of New Mexico students.

Keller said increased funding to address city priorities will benefit the state as a whole.

The mayor wrote in a letter to Gov. Michelle Lujan that "Albuquerque's success is New Mexico's success" and that the city can "help lift up the entire state."

Keller said Albuquerque has not received significant capital funding from the state since 2012.

