Albuquerque mayoral candidates debate crime, COVID-19

Chase Golightly
Updated: August 18, 2021 10:17 PM
Created: August 18, 2021 09:34 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — In a forum held Wednesday evening, voters got to hear from the three candidates vying to be Albuquerque's next mayor.
Current Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller, Bernalillo County Sheriff Manny Gonzales and radio talk show host Eddy Aragon all participated in the forum, which was hosted by the Near North Valley Coalition.
The campaign season has already been filled with attacks and accusations.
KOB 4's Chase Golightly breaks down the forum in the video above.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company