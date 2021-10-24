Albuquerque mayoral candidates debate for last time before Election Day

“As a city we want to make sure every city worker has a vaccine, but we need to make sure that we do that within the bounds of our collective bargaining agreements and work with our unions to do that, we are not going to be able to legally or thoughtfully line people up and give them the vaccine,” said Keller.

After an hour of debating, the three candidates were given the chance to make one final argument as to why they should be elected to be Albuquerque's next mayor.

“I’ve listened to the people and they are telling me crime is the number one issue and the next pressing issue is homelessness and these two issues are hindering the growth of our city,” said Gonzales.

“I love Albuquerque I do I've come back I've lived other places, commerce we have to grow the City of Albuquerque we have had a lost decade and corruption get rid of it every where think about that,” said Aragon.

“With me, you know what you will get I will problem solve I will call it like it is and I will never give up,” said Keller.

The election is next Tuesday, Nov. 2.