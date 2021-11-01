Election preview: The race for Albuquerque mayor

Brittany Costello
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It has been a heated mayoral race among incumbent Tim Keller, Bernalillo County Sheriff Manny Gonzales and local radio station owner and host Eddy Aragon. All have faced scrutiny in different ways.
Approximately 85,000 Albuquerque voters have already cast their ballots.
For the mayor's race, a candidate needs 50% of the vote or else there will be a runoff between the top two candidates.
At this time, Albuquerque is well ahead in voter turnout compared to the 2017 mayoral election.
The polls will be open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
