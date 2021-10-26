Albuquerque mayoral candidates share plans to create more economic opportunities

Chris Ramirez
Updated: October 26, 2021 07:23 PM
Created: October 26, 2021 05:27 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — KOB 4 asked each Albuquerque mayoral candidate how they plan to create more economic opportunities.
It's an issue that will remain important in the next four years as the city continues to recover from the pandemic. The candidates on the ballot include incumbent Tim Keller, Bernalillo County Sheriff Manny Gonzales, and radio host Eddy Aragon.
To see every candidate's response, click on the video above.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company