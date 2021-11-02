Albuquerque mayoral race: Keller projected to win reelection | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Albuquerque mayoral race: Keller projected to win reelection

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: November 02, 2021 10:34 PM
Created: November 02, 2021 03:18 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Incumbent Tim Keller is the projected winner in the race for Albuquerque mayor.

Keller is projected to beat Bernalillo County Sheriff Manny Gonzales and radio host Eddy Aragon.

Keller celebrated the victory with supporters Hotel Albuquerque.

"With four more years under our belt we are going to call it like it is, we're going to problem solve, we're going to make tough decisions," Keller said. "In Albuquerque, we are never going to let up because we love the city and we're not going anywhere and we're excited about our future."

Click here to monitor the election results.


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Albuquerque mayoral candidates await election results
Albuquerque mayoral candidates await election results
Elexus Groves sentenced in 2017 vehicular manslaughter case
Elexus Groves sentenced in 2017 vehicular manslaughter case
Albuquerque police launch second homicide investigation Tuesday
Albuquerque police launch second homicide investigation Tuesday
Aztec church vandalized again, surveillance video brings hope for justice
Aztec church vandalized again, surveillance video brings hope for justice
Police investigate homicide in SW Albuquerque
Police investigate homicide in SW Albuquerque