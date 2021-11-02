Albuquerque mayoral race: Keller projected to win reelection

Christina Rodriguez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Incumbent Tim Keller is the projected winner in the race for Albuquerque mayor.
Keller is projected to beat Bernalillo County Sheriff Manny Gonzales and radio host Eddy Aragon.
Keller celebrated the victory with supporters Hotel Albuquerque.
"With four more years under our belt we are going to call it like it is, we're going to problem solve, we're going to make tough decisions," Keller said. "In Albuquerque, we are never going to let up because we love the city and we're not going anywhere and we're excited about our future."
