Albuquerque mayoral race starting to take shape

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller officially declared his intent to seek re-election Monday, however there are several possible contenders hoping to unseat him.

“I believe our city is finally going in the right direction, and we must keep the course,” Keller said. “It's time that we hit the accelerator, and then we do not go backwards. That's why I'm running for reelection.”