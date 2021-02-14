Albuquerque metro area prepares for round two of bone chilling temperatures

Kai Porter
Updated: February 14, 2021 05:37 PM
Created: February 14, 2021 04:57 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. —Albuquerque residents woke up to the sights of snow extending across the metro area Sunday.
The storm, which hit most of the state Saturday, left roads packed with snow and ice. The metro area is expected to face another round of bitter cold temperatures Sunday evening.
Some Albuquerque residents, like Jeff Linkus and Stephanie Melkonian, got outside to enjoy the snow despite the bone chilling temps.
“The mask protects your face, and we lived in Chicago for 10 years, so this is not too bad where are used to much worse,” Melkonian said.
Forecasters predict another storm system will hit western New Mexico Tuesday.
STORM WATCH
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company