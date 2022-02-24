Albuquerque metro sees snow flurries Thursday morning

"We were doing the best we could to keep those roads clear and free of ice because the temperatures dropped quite significantly early this morning," Gallegos said.

KOB 4 knows of at least one weather-related crash on Coors Thursday. NMDOT said the West Side got hit the hardest and the storm reached as far as Rio Rancho – coating the streets and closing schools for the day.

Officials said to check the NMRoads.com website for the latest weather and road conditions.

"We monitor the cameras on the roads, and we're also updating that website constantly throughout the evening," Gallegos said.

STORM WATCH

If you're on the go, the KOB 4 Weather App is also available for free on the App Store and the Google Play Store.