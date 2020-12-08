Albuquerque monolith vandalized, torn down

Joshua Panas
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A monolith in Albuquerque was vandalized and torn down Monday night.
A video posted online shows several people cheering while the monolith is knocked to the ground.
The monolith was first spotted in Albuquerque Monday morning. On Twitter, Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller asked "What do you think it means?"
Monoliths have been spotted in different cities across the world.
A Santa Fe-based art collective, The Most Famous Artist, has taken credit for the monoliths. The monoliths are on sale on the art collective's website.
