Albuquerque 'moon baby' born during the Apollo 11 landing

"The doctor said I don't want you to be having the baby yet cause we're going to want to see the moon landing," Carrie said. "So I said I'll try."

Carrie was in the labor room, where there was no TV at all.

"All of a sudden, you hear the nurses and the doctors. The nurses going doctor, doctor, doctor, doctor, they're landing on the moon! Everybody left, and here I am, by myself, in the labor room," she said.

Moments later, the moon baby was born.

Carrie may not have been able to see the moon landing, but she saw something better instead – her daughter.

Her name is Shannon Lynn Neil Cospin.

Carrie had added the name Neil to the little girl's name, in recognition of Neil Armstrong.

Shannon was the only moon baby born Sunday at the hospital. She now lives in California, but the story has stayed with her.

"One, I can't believe I'm going to be 50 years old," Shannon said. "Two, it's very exciting for me. It's been such a big part of my life since the day I was born."

Shannon has a full moon tattooed on her back, and a daughter named Luna.

Shannon never got to meet Neil Armstrong, but somehow, the stars aligned and she randomly spotted Buzz Aldrin a couple years ago.

"He said, 'why didn't your mother name you after me?'" Shannon said. "And I was like, I mean what do you say! He was the first."

Carrie said that when people were at the NASA station saying "the eagle has landed," she associated that with her daughter.

"To me, those words were the most exciting words I think I heard from the whole thing. That the eagle has landed, the eagle has landed," Carrie said.

To her, that eagle was a moon baby.