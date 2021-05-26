Albuquerque mother killed in suspected drunk driving crash

"When I was driving, I saw a bunch of ambulances, two girls getting into the ambulances, and then I saw the red Mazda. And I knew she (Janell) took my sister's car," Zaria said.

"I called her, and she wasn't answering. So then I checked my location, and it showed she was right there. So, then I turned around and that's when I called my sister and my dad, saying I think mom got in a car accident. I'm pretty sure that's her, her location is right there," Zaria added.

A police report shows Janell was killed immediately. The force of the crash launched her into the passenger seat.

The driver of the other car, who has not been charged yet, admitted to drinking "a few shots," according to the report.

Drinking and driving is not foreign to the Katesigwa family.

"I can't count how many times customers have came through drive-thru-- drunk," Naomi said.

Police said the driver was taken to the hospital, and the investigation is still ongoing.

"These women need to go to jail - this is not OK. Drinking and driving is a choice - and they killed someone in that process," Naomi said.