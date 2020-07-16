Albuquerque motorcyclist offers beginner classes for women

Casey Torres
Updated: July 16, 2020 01:45 PM
Created: July 16, 2020 12:54 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It’s motorcycle riding season. Odds are people might have seen a few bikers on the road on a sunny day already. If anyone wants to join in, there’s a group of local motorcyclists who are hoping more women will tag along.
Cassie Maier is an instructor who can’t put her passion for riding into words, but said it feels amazing. She’s been a motorcyclist for 14 years.
"I live and breathe it. It's what I do for a living. I’m so driven by that lifestyle. And I do want to share that,” she said.
Sarah Neat is one of her students who said the classes have become a community for women where they can learn safety and skills in a nonjudgmental environment.
"It's definitely a confidence booster. It really takes you on a leveled playing field, so everybody is interested in bikes. It doesn't matter what your social background is. It doesn't matter what kind of bike you ride, or how long you've been riding. It just brings you together,” said Nest.
They know it can be scary trying something new, especially when it’s a hobby usually taken up by men.
Marie said her classes are a safe place where “sister” riders can ask questions, even if they seem silly to ask experienced riders.
Nest thinks women continue to show up to classes because it’s a sisterhood. In return, it helps women keep practices instead of giving up.
"All I want to do is allow people a place where they feel they can come and get answers in a nonjudgmental way,” said Maier. "If I can create and be a part of a community like that--that's all I really want to do."
If you’re interested in taking a class, you can contact Maier here. She said her next classes might be in September or October.
Men are also welcomed.
