Albuquerque motorcyclist offers beginner classes for women

They know it can be scary trying something new, especially when it’s a hobby usually taken up by men.

Marie said her classes are a safe place where “sister” riders can ask questions, even if they seem silly to ask experienced riders.



Nest thinks women continue to show up to classes because it’s a sisterhood. In return, it helps women keep practices instead of giving up.



"All I want to do is allow people a place where they feel they can come and get answers in a nonjudgmental way,” said Maier. "If I can create and be a part of a community like that--that's all I really want to do."

If you’re interested in taking a class, you can contact Maier here. She said her next classes might be in September or October.

Men are also welcomed.