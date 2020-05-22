Albuquerque movers take extra precautions due to COVID-19

Romero said employees wear masks and gloves while packing and unpacking items. They also disinfect their trucks after each move.

But they also ask customers to help prevent the spread of the virus by disinfecting as much as possible in their homes before movers go in to pack and load up.

"We actually ask the customers...we ask if we can use their sink for some hot water to wash our hands every ten minutes or so,” he said.

