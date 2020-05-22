Albuquerque movers take extra precautions due to COVID-19

Casey Torres
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — May is National Moving Month. Professional moving businesses like Two Men and a Truck are having steady business but expect the demand to pick up.
However, during the pandemic, they are taking extra precautions. Victor Romero, their marketing specialist, said they offer a virtual consultation to reduce in-person contact.
"It’s just an app. We send a link. It's kind of like a FaceTime thing where you can just kind of share what you have,” he said.
Customers can do use the same method to check on the status of their move.
Romero said employees wear masks and gloves while packing and unpacking items. They also disinfect their trucks after each move.
But they also ask customers to help prevent the spread of the virus by disinfecting as much as possible in their homes before movers go in to pack and load up.
"We actually ask the customers...we ask if we can use their sink for some hot water to wash our hands every ten minutes or so,” he said.
