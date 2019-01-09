Albuquerque moves ahead with Rail Yard redevelopment | KOB 4
Albuquerque moves ahead with Rail Yard redevelopment

Patrick Hayes
January 09, 2019 06:27 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Albuquerque Rail Yards could be getting a face-lift in 2019.

Last year, Mayor Tim Keller ripped up a deal with an out-of-state contractor hired to redevelop the site and pledged to take back control.

Since then, the lot has stayed the same but moves are being made behind the scenes.

Carmelina Hart, a spokesperson with the city’s planning department, said the city is submitting a remediation plan to the state.

Once that gets approved, the city can find a new contractor.

Even though the mayor has pushed for going local, it's not clear whether the new developer will be from New Mexico or outside the state.

“So we don’t know who the developer is going to be at this point," Hart said. "The goal is to get an RFP once the remediation is completed.”

Officials with the state’s environment department said approving the city’s application could take up to four months.

According to a spokesperson with the NMED, “This process between application submittal and a signed agreement is typically 90-120 days.  However, remediation activities are able to commence at any time during the VRP process.  The applicant does not have to wait until the VRA is in place. I hope this information helps.”

The city also plans on asking the state legislature for $15 million to help with redevelopment in addition to $15 million in local dollars.

Hart also said the city plans on using the master plan previously approved by city council members in 2014.

“The master plan is still in place and we’re going to be building off of that,” she said.

