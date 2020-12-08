Albuquerque moves forward with purchase of Gibson Medical Center

Christina Rodriguez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The City of Albuquerque has announced that it is moving forward to purchase the Gibson Medical Center, which is currently being used by the state as an overflow site for COVID-19 patients.
"The Gibson Medical Center has long been a key asset in the Albuquerque healthcare system and already houses important facilities like Turquoise Lodge for substance abuse treatment and Haven Behavioral Hospital," Mayor Tim Keller said. "During the pandemic, it has been considered as a crucial overflow location. With this purchase, the Center’s role in the homelessness and behavioral health system may develop into a natural cornerstone for the Gateway Center Network of Services.”
The city is coordinating with the state to ensure that the 572,000 square foot facility will continue being used as a COVID-19 care site. It opened just last month.
City officials said the site could also be a cornerstone for the Gateway Center — taking shape as a "multi-site service model" that will provide services that will reduce the number of people living on the streets. Officials said during the week of Thanksgiving, the city housed 630 people in its emergency shelters, setting a new record for Albuquerque.
The building is expected to provide a 24/7 drop-off for first responders, on-site medical and behavioral health services, short-term emergency shelter, a direct physical connection for veteran's experiencing homelessness to the VA, and eventually provide a pathway to permanent housing.
"Acquiring the building is part of the strategic planning for the City and our partners at the County and the UNM Health Sciences Center to provide vital services for people experiencing homelessness,” said Lawrence Rael, City of Albuquerque COO. "It's a good strategic location with other service providers already located in the building, and easy access to other partners providing services to the homeless population.”
