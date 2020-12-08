Albuquerque moves forward with purchase of Gibson Medical Center

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The City of Albuquerque has announced that it is moving forward to purchase the Gibson Medical Center, which is currently being used by the state as an overflow site for COVID-19 patients.

"The Gibson Medical Center has long been a key asset in the Albuquerque healthcare system and already houses important facilities like Turquoise Lodge for substance abuse treatment and Haven Behavioral Hospital," Mayor Tim Keller said. "During the pandemic, it has been considered as a crucial overflow location. With this purchase, the Center’s role in the homelessness and behavioral health system may develop into a natural cornerstone for the Gateway Center Network of Services.”