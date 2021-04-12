Albuquerque Museum Foundation hosts virtual spring fundraiser

“We’ve had the ability from people from around the state, around the country, around the world—have begun to take part,” he said.

The museum offers education programs and can only continue thanks to funding.This weekend’s event will offer that. This year there’s a virtual cocktail party.

Tickets are $75 per person. It provides a party pack that includes appetizers, mixers for cocktails and an art activity for kids and families. From 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., ticket holders will log on to watch live lessons from a mixologist. A virtual tour of the exhibition “Frida Kahlo, Diego Rivera and Mexican Modernism” will follow.

“It’s about the entire movement, the entire culture in Mexico, the entire artistic community and the world that was inhabited at that time,” said Rodgers.

There’s also a raffle called “The Enchanted New Mexico” that offers six different prizes like art, a dinner party, and a diamond ring. The grand prize includes a 3-day and 2-night stay for two at a luxury Santa Fe hotel with a tour, dinner, scenic journey and a soak at the Ojo Santa Fe Spa and Resort.

A single raffle ticket is $50. To purchase tickets, click here.