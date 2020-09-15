Albuquerque Museum reopens with COVID-safe practices

Diana Castillo
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Albuquerque Museum reopened Tuesday with COVID-safe practices in place.
Guests must reserve their tickets to help the museum limit capacity.
"We've asked all visitors to register online to reserve a time slot within one hour increments here at the museum," said museum director Andrew Connors.
Guests are also required to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
While the museum was closed, Connors said crews did a lot of improvements.
"So we've done a lot of work on the roof, fixing the roof, fixing walls, adding insulation where we needed insulation for 40 years, so we really improved the facility as well as cleaning and keeping it safe and protected," Connors said.
