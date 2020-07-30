Albuquerque music teacher trying to get instruments for students

“That was part of the philosophy of the program is that you don’t need an instrument, you don’t need to get lessons, we provide everything for you at the school,” he said. “It’s a matter of providing for every kid and the fact that the kids are at home now, that hampers that objective.”

With school starting the year at home, Janov is reaching out to the community. He’s starting a fundraiser for electric keyboards. He’s asking for monitary donations or used equipment to make sure all of his 160 students have access to an instrument.

“If kids don’t have an instrument at home, then you’re not actually playing an instrument. I mean sure you can pull out the pots and pans and a couple of spatulas but that’s not the same experience,” he said.

Janov said the lessons, the friendships and the sense of community, are truly invaluable.

“If we can provide them that instrument, that focus, then I think it could be a game changer because teenagers, boy do they need to focus, they need something to focus on and get excited about and get interested in,” said Janov. “If we can do that for them, I feel like we’ve made a big impact, we can keep the spirit of rock and rhythm going this year.”

There is an online fundraiser going on now. He’s also asking for people to donate any good quality, used, electric keyboards. People can reach out to Janov via email at midschoolrock@gmail.com.