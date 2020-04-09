Albuquerque nail salon providing Easter goodie bags for kids

On Good Friday, Tran is inviting kids and their parents to drive through the salon parking lot, and get an easter treat-- all while social distancing.

"We are in this together, and health always comes first," she said.

Cute•icle Lounge has only been open for about a year, and Tran said the support from her customers has been outstanding.

She's worried about her employees, who are obeying the governor's order and not providing salon services. But she said the idea to help kids has given them a new purpose for now.

"We definitely wanted to do something for our communities," she said. "In the past year that we've been open, we've got a lot of support from everyone, and so, this is a time in need, whatever we can do, we really want to participate in any way that we could."

Workers will begin giving out goodie bags on Friday at 10 a.m. The salon is located at 8150 Louisiana Blvd.

