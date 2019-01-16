Albuquerque named #1 Best Place to Live and Work as a Moviemaker | KOB 4
Albuquerque named #1 Best Place to Live and Work as a Moviemaker

Marian Camacho
January 16, 2019 10:35 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—Albuquerque has risen through the ranks to become the best place to live and work as a moviemaker in 2019.

Last year, the Duke City was No. 6 on the list put out by Moviemaker.com.

The group says Albuquerque has gone from an “attractive boutique city” on the production map to a marquee player.

It cites the attraction of more than 50 major productions in the last three years, and of course the move of Netflix’s production facility to Albuquerque.

Click here to see the full list.

Credits

Marian Camacho


Created: January 16, 2019 10:35 AM

