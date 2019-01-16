Albuquerque named #1 Best Place to Live and Work as a Moviemaker
January 16, 2019 10:35 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—Albuquerque has risen through the ranks to become the best place to live and work as a moviemaker in 2019.
Last year, the Duke City was No. 6 on the list put out by Moviemaker.com.
The group says Albuquerque has gone from an “attractive boutique city” on the production map to a marquee player.
It cites the attraction of more than 50 major productions in the last three years, and of course the move of Netflix’s production facility to Albuquerque.
